Congress legislators order surveys to gauge voter sentiment in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Ahead of local body elections, MLAs of the ruling Congress are commissioning surveys in their respective Assembly constituencies to gauge voter sentiment.

Sources indicate that several MLAs and ministers have already initiated these surveys to assess public opinion on the government’s performance, the effectiveness of welfare scheme implementation, and the accessibility and performance of the MLAs themselves.

The surveys aim to capture feedback from a diverse cross-section of voters, focusing on their satisfaction with welfare schemes, the MLAs’ responsiveness to public issues and their accessibility.

This apart, the surveys evaluate voters’ perceptions of opposition parties and their efforts to connect with them.

Congress MLAs are also gathering insights on the performance of their village-level leaders to identify and address any issues that could harm the party’s image in the elections.

Speaking to the TNIE, a legislator revealed that he commissioned a survey to understand voters’ perceptions of his accessibility and effectiveness in meeting their expectations at both village and constituency levels.

The survey also focuses on development initiatives, including infrastructure improvements in education, health and agriculture sectors, as well as other pressing local issues.

The MLA said it was important to understand public satisfaction levels with welfare scheme rollouts. He said that the local body elections posed a significant challenge for legislators. However, he expressed confidence that the Congress is well-positioned to secure a majority of seats in the elections.