Former irrigation chief engineer arrested by ACB in disproportionate assets case in Telangana

HYDERABAD: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials on Tuesday, July 15, 2025, took into custody Cheeti Muralidhar (70), former Engineer-in-Chief (ENC) of the Irrigation Department in Connection with a disproportionate assets case,.

Simultaneous searches are being carried out at ten locations, including the residences of Muralidhar’s relatives in Hyderabad, Karimnagar, Zaheerabad, and other places.

Muralidhar served as ENC for over a decade until he was asked to resign in February 2024, following the sinking of piers of Medigadda barrage of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme. He retired as ENC in June 2013. However, Muralidhar got multiple extensions.

Recently, the Vigilance department recommended criminal proceedings against 17 Irrigation engineers, including Muralidhar, for the irregularities in the construction of Kaleshwaram. The Vigilance probe was ordered following the sinking of the piers of the Medigadda barrage in October, 2023.