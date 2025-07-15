Major challenge for BJP MPs, MLAs to ensure performance in local body elections in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Sitting MPs and MLAs of the BJP are set to face their first major litmus test in the upcoming local body elections in the state. They are required to ensure that the party performs well in the rural areas falling within their respective constituencies as the outcome could significantly influence their prospects in the next Assembly and Lok Sabha elections.

MPs from Nizamabad, Karimnagar, Adilabad, Medak, Chevella and Mahbubnagar, whose segments are at least partly rural, are gearing up, treating the local body polls seriously.

The BJP central leadership has pinned high hopes on Telangana, believing it can wrest power in the next Assembly polls. In line with this vision, the party has directed its state unit to treat the local body elections seriously as they build momentum for the 2028 Assembly elections.

However, BJP MLAs from rural constituencies in Adilabad and Nizamabad are under pressure to deliver results, with seven of the party’s eight MLAs representing rural seats. Their performance in these elections is being closely watched as it will reflect the party’s grassroots strength.

Having secured a 35% vote share in the last LS elections, the party now faces the challenge of converting that support into a sustained and loyal vote bank. Within the party, discussions are underway on how to tackle these challenges effectively and rise to the occasion. Meanwhile, aspirants seeking BJP tickets in the local body polls are growing increasingly anxious over rising campaign costs and are looking to MPs and MLAs for financial backing.

All eyes are now on the newly appointed state BJP president N Ramchander Rao to see how he steers the party through this crucial phase and what strategies he deploys to strengthen the BJP’s rural base and electoral machinery.