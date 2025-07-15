Men hired by woman staged accident to kill her husband in Telangana

YADADRI BHUVANAGIRI: A shocking incident has come to light in Katepally village of Atmakur mandal, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district, where a woman allegedly conspired to murder her husband by staging a car accident.

V Swamy (35), manager of the Sonalika Tractor Showroom in Valigonda mandal headquarters, was travelling with a friend on Sunday night from Valigonda to Bhongir for a meeting. As they reached Katepally via Rayagiri, their vehicle was reportedly hit by a car, killing Swamy on the spot. His friend sustained serious injuries.

Initially, Atmakur (M) police registered the case as a road accident. However, suspicions were raised by individuals close to Swamy, who alleged possible foul play involving his wife.

According to reports, police took Swamy’s wife into custody for questioning. She allegedly confessed to hiring some men to kill her husband. The motive and further details surrounding the case are yet to be disclosed. Police have not officially confirmed the confession or the motive behind the crime.