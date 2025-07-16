BJP attributing BRS regime’s failures to Cong govt: Congress MP Chamala

HYDERABAD: Congress MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy on Tuesday said that state BJP president N Ramachander Rao was wrongly attributing the previous BRS government’s failures to the Congress government.

Addressing the media at Gandhi Bhavan here, he alleged that the BRS and BJP are friendly parties and hence targeting the incumbent Congress government.

Kiran Kumar answered the questions raised by BJP state president Ramachander Rao.

Responding to a question raised by Ramachander Rao, asking why the state government was not displaying Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s photograph on food security cards, he said: “The Telangana government is ready to display a huge portrait of the prime minister if the Centre sanctions funds to Regional Ring Road (RRR) and Metro Rail projects.”