Class 5 girl may have died trying to flee school in Telangana: Cops

NALGONDA: Choutuppal police have registered a case of suspicious death following the demise of Sandhya, a class five student at the BC Girls Gurukula Residential school in Toopranpet, Choutuppal mandal.

According to statements from fellow hostel students, Sandhya had asked them on Sunday night, shortly after her parents left, how she could leave the school premises. They replied that it would be impossible due to the locked main gate and the presence of a watchman.

School authorities informed the police that Sandhya, hailing from Mahbubnagar, allegedly died by suicide after jumping from the fourth floor of the school building on Sunday night.

However, police suspect that Sandhya, who was unhappy and unwilling to stay in the hostel, may have attempted to flee and fallen during the attempt. She sustained severe injuries that were fatal.

The presence of Sandhya’s school bag with her at the scene has raised further questions, prompting police to treat the incident as a suspicious death rather than a confirmed suicide.