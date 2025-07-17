Centre to set up committee to solve Telangana, Aandhra water issues

HYDERABAD/NEW DELHI : Describing Wednesday’s meeting in Delhi with Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu as “informal” and a “success” for Telangana, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy stated the proposed Godavari-Banakacherla link project was not discussed.
He said that four key decisions were taken during the high-level meeting convened by Patil with the chief ministers of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. These included the constitution of a committee comprising officials, engineers and experts from both states to identify issues related to the sharing of Godavari and Krishna river waters; installation of telemetry systems at all water take-off points along the Krishna river canals; shifting of the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) office to Andhra Pradesh and retaining the Godavari River Management Board (GRMB) office in Hyderabad.
The Union government will fund the KRMB for the purchase and installation of telemetry instruments.
Speaking after the meeting, Revanth said, “This is a success for Telangana. All these days, there have been allegations that AP has been drawing water in excess of its allocation. We have succeeded in getting AP to agree to install a telemetry system and to repair and restore the Srisailam dam, which is currently being maintained by the neighbouring state.” “We are here to resolve issues, not complicate them,” he said, adding that the meeting was held in a cordial atmosphere.
Reiterating that the Banakacherla proposal was not discussed, Revanth said, “If AP had raised the proposal, we would have demanded an immediate halt.” He added that the Telangana government had already lodged objections with the Central Water Commission (CWC) and the GRMB regarding the Banakacherla project.
However, AP Irrigation Minister Nimmala Ramanaidu said the meeting primarily focused on three items. He stated that AP’s agenda on the Banakacherla project and the issues raised by Telangana on the Krishna and Godavari rivers would be referred to a technical committee.
But the Jal Shakti Ministry press note did not mention Banakacherla.
Panel will submit suggestions in 30 days: CM
The committee, to be constituted by the Centre by Monday, would examine the concerns and make recommendations, Ramanaidu said. The Andhra Pradesh minister said both states must work together, as they are Telugu-speaking.
Revanth said the committee would submit suggestions on inter-state water sharing within 30 days. However, he warned that if no resolution was reached, his government was prepared to escalate the issue, from the street to Parliament, “in the interest of Telangana”.
Describing the meeting as informal and aimed at resolving certain issues, Revanth said, “The Centre has played only the role of a facilitator. It has not taken sides or laid out any agenda. Telangana and AP are the stakeholders, while the Centre acts as an appellate authority. In this meeting, Union Minister CR Patil played the role of a judge.”
When asked by TNIE about unresolved issues, Revanth said, “We only discussed pre-decided matters.”
On the question of the meeting’s sanctity, he remarked: “What sanctity is there? Were the decisions of the apex council implemented? Some provisions of the AP Reorganisation Act also lack sanctity because the Centre is not enforcing them.”
Meanwhile, Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy said: “There is suspicion that AP is using more Krishna water than allocated. So we insisted on the installation of telemetry systems. The previous BRS government did not raise this demand. Now, the state government is ready to bear the cost. Until now, telemetry systems have been installed at only a few points. They will now be installed on a war footing.”
Uttam added that the Centre had directed Andhra Pradesh to carry out repairs to the Srisailam dam following concerns raised by the National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA) over its condition.
Water for others only after TG gets its share: Sridhar
Peddapalli: IT & Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu on Wednesday said that the Telangana government will not accept the G-B project, proposed by the sibling state of Andhra Pradesh, under any circumstances.The minister was speaking at the Indira Mahila Shakti celebrations organised in Peddapalli town. He slammed the BRS for trying to discredit the present government despite its consistent clarity on the matter.
He alleged that former CM K Chandrasekhar Rao planned to provide water to the Andhra region during his 10-year rule. “But the Congress government will not surrender even a single drop of Telangana’s rightful share. We would not accept the Banakacharla project under any circumstances. Other regions will receive their share only after Telangana secured its share,” he said.
Key decisions taken at meeting
Constitution of committee to identify issues pertaining to sharing of Krishna and Godavari waters
Installation of telemetry system at water take-off points along Krishna river canals
Shifting of KRMB office to Andhra Pradesh and retaining GRMB in Hyderabad
Repair and restoration of Srisailam dam to be taken up by AP
CM let down Telangana: Harish Rao
BRS leader T Harish Rao on Wednesday alleged that Revanth Reddy compromised on the state's interests by agreeing to formation of a committee on Banakacherla project