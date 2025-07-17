Centre to set up committee to solve Telangana, Aandhra water issues

HYDERABAD/NEW DELHI : Describing Wednesday’s meeting in Delhi with Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu as “informal” and a “success” for Telangana, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy stated the proposed Godavari-Banakacherla link project was not discussed.

He said that four key decisions were taken during the high-level meeting convened by Patil with the chief ministers of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. These included the constitution of a committee comprising officials, engineers and experts from both states to identify issues related to the sharing of Godavari and Krishna river waters; installation of telemetry systems at all water take-off points along the Krishna river canals; shifting of the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) office to Andhra Pradesh and retaining the Godavari River Management Board (GRMB) office in Hyderabad.

The Union government will fund the KRMB for the purchase and installation of telemetry instruments.

Speaking after the meeting, Revanth said, “This is a success for Telangana. All these days, there have been allegations that AP has been drawing water in excess of its allocation. We have succeeded in getting AP to agree to install a telemetry system and to repair and restore the Srisailam dam, which is currently being maintained by the neighbouring state.” “We are here to resolve issues, not complicate them,” he said, adding that the meeting was held in a cordial atmosphere.

Reiterating that the Banakacherla proposal was not discussed, Revanth said, “If AP had raised the proposal, we would have demanded an immediate halt.” He added that the Telangana government had already lodged objections with the Central Water Commission (CWC) and the GRMB regarding the Banakacherla project.

However, AP Irrigation Minister Nimmala Ramanaidu said the meeting primarily focused on three items. He stated that AP’s agenda on the Banakacherla project and the issues raised by Telangana on the Krishna and Godavari rivers would be referred to a technical committee.

But the Jal Shakti Ministry press note did not mention Banakacherla.