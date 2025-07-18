Alert for heavy rains in Telangana

HYDERABAD: After a week-long dry spell, the city experienced light rains at isolated places on Thursday. The highest rainfall of 85.5 mm was recorded in Medchal-Malkajgiri district, followed by Khammam (83 mm) and Mancherial (78.8 mm).

IMD-Hyderabad has issued a yellow alert for heavy rainfall in the districts of Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahbubabad, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, and Nagarkurnool for the next five days.

A release said thunderstorms, accompanied by lightning, are likely to occur in most of the districts for the next seven days. For the next 48 hours, the city will experience a generally cloudy sky.

Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by gusty winds (30-40 kmph) are very likely to occur in parts of the city towards evening or night. Hazy conditions are very likely to prevail during morning hours. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 32°C and 23°C, respectively.