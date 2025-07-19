BJP asks government to take clear stand on Maharashtra’s move to merge 14 villages in Telangana

HYDERABAD: The state unit of BJP called upon the state government to take a clear and judicious stand on Maharashtra’s controversial proposal to merge 14 border villages from Telangana into its territory.

In a statement issued here on Friday, BJP state chief spokesperson and media in-charge NV Subash said: “The Maharashtra government’s intent to merge these villages is a serious issue. It is imperative for the Congress government under Chief Minister

A Revanth Reddy to publicly clarify its position and protect the interests of Telangana’s territorial integrity.”

Responding to Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule’s remarks on Wednesday, Subash said that all the 14 villages are part of Telangana.

Subash further said that while the claims made by Maharashtra may appear documented, it is still the duty of the Telangana government to examine the validity of these claims, initiate dialogue with the Maharashtra administration, and most importantly, take the local people’s views into account.

Reports in a section of the media indicate that residents of the 14 villages have opposed the merger, expressing their desire to remain in Telangana, Subash said. The villagers urged the authorities to intervene and halt any such integration into Maharashtra, the BJP leader said.

Subash emphasised that such sensitive inter-state matters must be handled with diplomacy and consensus. “Only through transparent dialogue and mutual respect can these disputes be resolved amicably. But for that to happen, the Revanth Reddy government must break its silence and make its stand known to the people of Telangana,” he added.

The BJP urged the state government to treat the matter with utmost seriousness and engage all stakeholders before any further steps are taken.