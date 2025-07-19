I’ll take responsibility of leading BJP to victory in polls: Telangana president Ramchander

MEDAK: Exhorting party cadre to work harder, newly appointed BJP Telangana president N Ramchander Rao on Friday said he would take responsibility for leading the party to victory in the upcoming local body elections. He also expressed confidence that the BJP would form the government in the state in 2028.

Addressing party workers at the district headquarters in Medak during his maiden visit as BJP state chief, Ramchander Rao said, “The BJP is strengthening in Telangana, including in rural areas. The party now has 40 lakh members, which reflects its expansion. Our workers are our strength.”

He claimed that the Union government, led by the BJP, has extended Rs 12 lakh crore to Telangana and said a BJP-led “double engine government” would further accelerate development in the state.

Referring to the coach factory at Kazipet, Ramchander Rao said the long-pending project had been realised under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership and would be inaugurated shortly by the Union Railway Minister.

He said the BJP works for all communities, pointing to the allocation of 20 minister posts to BC leaders. Ramchander Rao challenged the Congress to appoint a BC leader as chief minister in place of A Revanth Reddy. He also stated that the BJP was committed to providing 42% reservations for BCs.

Accusing the Congress of misgovernance and corruption, Ramchander Rao said, “The Congress government has failed to implement its promises. The chief minister is frequently travelling to Delhi instead of addressing state issues. The government has let down the farming community.”

He also alleged that both the Congress and BRS had misled the public and called upon party workers to mobilise support to bring the BJP to power in the state.