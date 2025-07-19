Stalker stabbed after ruckus at woman’s home in Telangana

JAGTIAL: A 26-year-old man was stabbed to death by the family members of a woman he had allegedly been stalking for years in Kishanraopet village of Velgatoor mandal.

According to police, the victim, Salluri Mallesh, had been pursuing a woman from his village despite her repeated rejections. He continued to harass her, which prompted the woman and her father, Nainala Raji Reddy, an auto-rickshaw driver, to file multiple complaints with Velgatoor police. Four cases, including a rowdy-sheet, had been registered against Mallesh, and he had once been bound over at the tahsildar’s office.

Three years ago, Raji Reddy’s family had attacked Mallesh, resulting in a case under the SC/ST Act being registered against them.

Recently, Mallesh reportedly became agitated after learning that Raji Reddy was seeking marriage alliances for his daughter. Around 11 am on Thursday, Mallesh went to the woman’s house and created a disturbance. As her father was away at the time, she informed him about the incident. Learning that Mallesh was heading towards Velgatoor, Raji Reddy, along with his brother Malla Reddy and an associate, Chintla Harish of Kothapet, intercepted him at Peddavagu bridge.