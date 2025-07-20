Congress has three volumes on KTR’s misdeeds, says AICC secretary Sampath

HYDERABAD: In a veiled attack on former minister and BRS working president K T Rama Rao, AICC secretary B Sampath Kumar on Saturday claimed that the ruling Congress has compiled evidence of the former IT minister’s alleged wrongdoings. He said the party had documented Rama Rao’s alleged misdeeds in three large volumes but had so far revealed only a single page.

Addressing a press conference at Gandhi Bhavan, Sampath Kumar said, “There are three volumes — ‘Kalvakuntla Katha Kamameesu’, ‘Ravu Gari Rasaleelalu’, and ‘Tarak Todella Kathalu’. If we open them, you will hang yourself.” He added that the Congress government had refrained from disclosing certain matters in order to uphold the dignity of Telangana politics.

“There are more ‘books’ yet to be released, containing controversial political episodes involving KTR and other BRS leaders,” he said.

Sampath Kumar also accused Rama Rao of crossing the line in his political rhetoric. Criticising KTR’s ‘conflicting stance’ on meeting TDP leader Nara Lokesh, he questioned the need for denial if there was nothing improper about such interactions.