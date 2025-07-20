Five arrested for CPI leader Chandu Rathod’s murder in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Five persons were arrested on Saturday for their alleged involvement in the murder of CPI state council member Kethavath Chandu Rathod and firearms were recovered from their possession.

According to South East Zone DCP S Chaitanya Kumar, the prime accused, Donthi Rajesh, felt betrayed by the victim over sharing of money amounting to Rs 50 lakh they made through various settlement of land disputes and feared a threat to his life, leading to plot to murder his partner.

Explaining the motive, police said that in January 2022, Rajesh, with the victim’s support, erected 1,300 huts for his followers on 100 acres of land in Kuntloor village, Hayathnagar mandal, by collecting `1,000 from each. Later, the victim collected `13 lakh from Rajesh and others but accused Rajesh before the party of not handing over the money to him.

In another instance, the victim allegedly collected `12 lakh from one Bal Reddy to mediate a monetary dispute between Reddy and Rathod’s brother-in-law, in which Rajesh was involved. He also suspected that the victim had an extramarital affair with his wife.

On July 15, Rajesh and Kumba Yedukondalu provided four coconut-cutting knives, chilli powder, and firearms to the other accused and arranged a rental car for the crime.