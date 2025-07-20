Heavy rains to pound Telangana for 5 more days

HYDERABAD: A day after a heavy downpour brought the city to a standstill, light rains and thunderstorms were reported across Hyderabad on Saturday. Several areas across the state also witnessed heavy rainfall.

According to TGDPS data, Jangaon recorded the highest rainfall at 107.5 mm, followed by Medchal-Malkajgiri (90.8 mm) and Balanagar (81 mm). Within city limits, Kapra received the highest rainfall at 77.8 mm, followed by Prashanth Nagar and Uppal (68.5 mm) and Maredpally (62 mm).

IMD-Hyderabad has issued a yellow alert for heavy rains in the districts of Mahbubabad, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Siddipet, Rangareddy, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy, Nagarkurnool, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Jangaon, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Hyderabad, Medchal-Malkajgiri, and Vikarabad over the next five days.

The city is expected to experience a generally cloudy sky with light to moderate rain or thundershowers, accompanied by gusty winds of 30–40 kmph over the next 48 hours. Hazy conditions are likely in the morning.

Maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to hover around 32°C and 23°C, respectively.