Lapses in food safety persist in Telangana schools despite SOPs, multiple poisoning cases reported

HYDERABAD: The Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) introduced by the state’s School Education department to maintain food quality in government-run schools and hostels have not been fully enforced, despite multiple food poisoning incidents being reported annually from these institutions.

The SOPs, launched in September last year on a pilot basis in Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) hostels and urban residential schools, were later claimed to have been implemented across all government, social welfare, tribal welfare and minority educational institutions in the state. However, reports from the ground suggest otherwise.

Several recent and past food poisoning cases, including those at Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Gurukul School in Laxmipur mandal (Jagtial district), Mudigonda Tribal Ashram Girls School, Government High School in Munaganoor, and Tribal Ashram High Schools in Asifabad and Mancherial, point to continued lapses in hygiene and food safety protocols.

According to sources, self-help groups assigned to prepare mid-day meals in many schools often do not follow basic food safety norms. Meals are reportedly left uncovered, raw materials are poorly stored, cleanliness is not maintained, and supervision is minimal. Though the SOPs called for the formation of task forces to oversee food quality, this has not been implemented effectively, largely due to staff shortages and lack of dedicated funds.

A key reason for weak enforcement, according to Telangana State United Teachers’ Federation (TSUTF) General Secretary Chava Ravi, is the absence of Mandal Education Officers (MEOs) in most areas. “Out of 620 mandals, only 16 have regular MEOs. In the rest, senior teachers or headmasters are handling additional responsibilities. This has led to poor supervision and failure to implement SOPs,” he said.

Asif Hussain Sohail, president of the Telangana Parents Association for Child Rights and Safety, said the SOP initiative was positive in intent but poorly executed.

“In most state-run institutions, including SC/ST hostels and minority schools, there is no proper monitoring. We have made repeated representations, but no real action has been taken. The recent food poisoning cases are not isolated incidents – they reflect systemic negligence.”