Ex-soldier’s land fight gets Telangana government attention

SURYAPET: Responding to TNIE article titled “Ex-soldier battles to regain land,” published on July 7, Suryapet District Collector Tejas Nand Lal has conducted a hearing regarding the land dispute involving ex-serviceman M Kondal Reddy. The hearing followed notices issued three days earlier to Reddy and those accused of forging documents related to the land.

During the session, the collector heard arguments from both sides and adjourned the matter to July 26.

The dispute concerns five acres of land in Nandapuram village, Tirumalagiri mandal, originally allotted to Kondal Reddy by the state government. However, some individuals allegedly attempted to encroach on the land using forged documents. Reddy had earlier appealed to the then district collector for an inquiry. Instead of investigating the matter or restoring the land to him, the administration took it back into government possession.

Kondal Reddy later approached the high court, which in September last year directed the district collector to conduct a hearing and resolve the matter within eight weeks.

However, the administration failed to act, prompting TNIE to highlight the officials’ inaction and possible contempt of court. The article eventually spurred the authorities to initiate the long-overdue hearing.