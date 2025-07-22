Five held in Congress leader’s murder case, two at large in Telangana

MEDAK : Medak police have arrested five persons in connection with the murder of Congress leader M Anil, while two others remain at large.

Addressing a press conference on Monday, Superintendent of Police DV Srinivas Rao revealed that longstanding enmity and financial disputes were the primary motives behind the murder. Taking the case seriously, the police formed seven special teams comprising seven circle inspectors and seven sub-inspectors, led by two deputy superintendents of police (DSPs).

Although it was initially believed that Anil had died in a road accident, the discovery of four bullet wounds on his body confirmed it was a case of murder. The bullets used matched the injuries, and four spent bullet shells were recovered from the crime scene.

The arrested accused have been identified as M Ravinder Reddy of Paitara village in Kulcharam mandal; Nagaraju, Nagabhushanam, and Sharif (a DCM driver) of Rangampet; and Shahbuddin of Vijayawada. Talari Ashok of Tekmal mandal headquarters and another accused, Chinna, are still at large.

According to SP Srinivas Rao, Anil had business dealings with Ravinder Reddy, Nagaraju, and Nagabhushanam, which eventually led to disputes. Fearing retaliation from Anil, the accused decided to eliminate him. They procured a pistol and 10 bullets from Nawabganj in Bihar. One of the accused, Chinna, practised firing bullets both in Bihar and later in Hyderabad.

The group planned the murder meticulously. On the night of July 14, they waited for Anil at Gummadidala, a route he regularly took to reach his home in Variguntam village of Kulcharam mandal.

Following him in two cars, the accused intercepted Anil’s vehicle near the local power substation. As Anil tried to escape by accelerating his car, Chinna fired two rounds, causing the vehicle to crash into the substation gate.

“There were no initial clues at the crime scene except for the four bullet shells. We scanned several CCTV cameras between Hyderabad and Medak and spoke to Anil’s family members. The case was cracked using technology. The remaining two accused will also be arrested soon. We will ensure strict punishment for the culprits by presenting strong evidence,” Srinivas Rao said.