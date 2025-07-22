Infighting dents image of BRS, BJP ahead of local body elections

HYDERABAD: Internal squabbles within the BRS and BJP in Telangana are damaging their public image as local body elections draw closer. Recently, two prominent BJP MPs were engaged in a verbal duel, targeting each other indirectly.

Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar, who represents Karimnagar in Lok Sabha, and Malkajgiri MP Eatala Rajender, washed the dirty linen in public, accusing each other of misconduct and undermining mutual interests.

The rift centers on disagreements over key issues, including appointments to district units and party committees. During a visit to the Huzurnagar Assembly segment, Sanjay indirectly slammed Rajender, warning him against fostering factionalism within the BJP.

He also alleged that there were efforts to suppress voter turnout in his favour in the Huzurabad Assembly segment during the Lok Sabha elections. As Huzurnagar is Rajender’s home segment, till he lost in the 2023 Assembly polls, it is as clear as daylight whom Sanjay was referring to.

Rajender responded forcefully, addressing party workers at his Shameerpet residence in Hyderabad. He described himself as a straightforward politician, unlike those with “two faces,” and highlighted his struggles and contribution to building the BJP’s base in Huzurabad.

Claiming a cadre strength of 50,000, Rajender challenged Sanjay’s authority in Karimnagar, a constituency he has meticulously nurtured.

With local body elections on the horizon, these internal conflicts are causing unease among BJP leaders. Several second-rung leaders in Huzurabad have quit the party, expressing solidarity with Rajender.

The tussle for dominance in Karimnagar has reached the BJP’s central leadership in Delhi, who are closely monitoring the situation. State president N Ramchander Rao is expected to brief the party on the origins of the conflict and propose solutions to prevent further escalation.

Sources indicate that state in charge Sunil Bansal may intervene, counseling the warring leaders and issuing a mild warning about consequences if the public feud continues.