Telangana nods ‘Hari Hara Veeramallu’ ticket price hike, extra show

HYDERABAD: The state government has approved a request from the distributors of the movie Hari Hara Veeramallu to increase ticket charges and allow additional screenings from July 24 to August 2.

According to a Home department order dated July 21, the state government has permitted an additional screening at 9 pm on July 23, with tickets priced at Rs 600 plus GST.

From July 24 to 27, theatres will be allowed to run five shows daily. During this period, ticket prices may include an additional charge of Rs 200 in multiplexes and Rs 150 in single-screen theatres.

Between July 28 and August 2, five shows per day will continue, with a revised additional fee of Rs 150 in multiplexes and `106 in single-screen theatres.

This relaxation comes months after a stampede occurred during a benefit show of Pushpa: The Rule at Sandhya Theatre, which resulted in the death of a woman.

At the time, the state government had announced a halt on night-time benefit shows and the practice of raising ticket rates.