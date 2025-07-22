TGMC raids unearth five fake clinics in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Telangana Medical Council (TGMC) on Monday conducted raids on quacks in Hayathnagar who were illegally practising allopathic medicine. In an ongoing effort to curb quackery in the state, raids were conducted at five clinics by TGMC members, which were run by fake doctors.

Inspections were conducted at Sunrays hospital and Diagnostic Centre, Sri Vijaya Brahmendra First Aid Centre, Hanuman First Aid Centre, Sri Sai Poly Clinic and Balaji First Aid Centre.

The inspections were carried out by TGMC Vice Chairman Dr. Gundagani Srinivas and Dr. K.U.N. Vishnu.

During the inspection, the team found out that Dr. Umakant (BAMS) of Sunrays hospital was practicing modern (allopathic) medicine despite being qualified in Ayurveda; Brahmendra was providing modern medical treatment at Sri Vijaya Brahmendra First Aid Centre in violation of existing regulations; Vinod, an intermediate qualification holder was offering allopathic treatment at Hanuman First Aid Centre; Dr. K.S. Prasad, a graduate as BHMS/Homeopathy was misrepresenting himself as an MBBS doctor and deceiving the public by illegally practicing modern medicine at Sri Sai Poly Clinic and Rambabu was providing medical services without legal authorization at Balaji First Aid Centre

The Council said that cases will be registered against the fake practitioners at the respective police stations.