BRS calls Congress’s 42% BC quota push a ‘new drama’ to mislead communities

HYDERABAD: The Opposition BRS alleged that the ruling Congress was hoodwinking Backward Classes on 42% reservations.

BRS working president KT Rama Rao held a meeting with the party’s BC leaders at the residence of former minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav here on Tuesday.

The BC leaders opined that the Congress had never acted with genuine intent regarding the issue of 42% reservations in local bodies, and instead, has been motivated solely by a desire to deceive the BC communities.

They said that the Congress government was once again enacting a new drama in the name of an ordinance, despite knowing that the legislation they brought would not get required approvals.

They further alleged that the malicious intent of the Congress was evident from the way it tried to show a drop in number of BCs, starting from the GO issued on caste survey to the process followed in conducting the survey.

The BRS leaders accused the Congress of rendering injustice by not fulfilling even a single assurance made under the so-called “BC Declaration.”

They said that the Congress had never approached the issue of providing reservations to BCs in local bodies with sincerity. Even though the flaws and weaknesses in their process were evident from the beginning, they said that Congress was now trying to escape responsibility by citing court cases and legal technicalities — all as part of a deliberate scheme to mislead the BC community.

Meanwhile, ahead of his birthday on July 24, Rama Rao distributed 5,000 KCR Kits to mothers under the “Gift a Smile” initiative at Telangana Bhavan. He alleged that the A Revanth Reddy-led government stopped distributing the KCR Kits not because of change in policy but due to personal animosity and political malice towards former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.