Heavy rains lash Telangana; Mulugu records 223.8 mm, IMD issues orange alert for 6 districts

HYDERABAD: Heavy rains lashed several parts of the state on Tuesday as the southwest monsoon remained active across the state.

According to the Telangana State Development Planning Society, the highest rainfall was recorded in Venkatapuram of Mulugu district at 223.8 mm between 8.30 am on Tuesday and 1 am on Wednesday. It was followed by Mangapet in Mulugu district (95) and Manuguru in Bhadradri Kothagudem district (104.5 mm).

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall occurred in a few districts, including Vikarabad and Warangal.

Light to moderate rain was reported across most parts of the state, while Hyderabad saw intermittent spells accompanied by gusty winds of 30–40 kmph.

For Wednesday, the IMD has issued an orange alert for Adilabad, Kumurambheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Bhupalpally, Mulugu and Bhadradri Kothagudem, forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places.

A yellow warning is in place for 13 other districts including Nizamabad, Karimnagar, Warangal, Vikarabad and

Mahbubabad. Thunderstorms with gusty winds and lightning are also likely across all districts.

In Hyderabad, the forecast indicates a generally cloudy sky with light to moderate rain and occasional intense spells. Temperatures are expected to range between 23°C and 30°C.