Man killed in Telangana’s Suryapet after WhatsApp emoji dispute linked to association poll tensions

SURYAPET: A man was killed in Suryapet on Monday following a dispute reportedly triggered by a WhatsApp emoji, amid ongoing tensions ahead of the Padmashali Urban Association elections scheduled for August 3.

The elections have seen a close contest emerge between candidates Sriramula Ramulu and Elagandula Sudarshan. According to sources, Ramulu had been posting messages critical of former association president Appam Srinivas in a WhatsApp group linked to the association. In response to one such message by Srinivas, group member Manupuri Krupakar replied with a “folded hands” emoji.

The emoji was allegedly perceived as mocking by Ramulu, who is said to have abused Krupakar over a phone call. Following the call, Krupakar went to the Padmashali Bhavan to lodge a complaint. However, members of the rival group allegedly attacked him there. He later succumbed to his injuries.

The Suryapet police have registered a case and an investigation is underway.