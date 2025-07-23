Telangana BJP state president N Ramchander meets Nadda in New Delhi

HYDERABAD: Newly appointed state BJP state president N Ramchander Rao called on party chief and Union Health Minister JP Nadda in New Delhi on Tuesday.

During the visit, Ramchander Rao also met other senior BJP leaders, including party’s national general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh, joint general secretary (organisation) Shivprakash, national general secretary and Telangana in-charge Sunil Bansal, and national secretary Arvind Menon.

In a press statement, he said that the meetings focused on strengthening the party’s organisational structure in Telangana and expanding the reach of development initiatives led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He added that the central leadership reaffirmed its full support to the state unit and provided clear guidance on how to take on the state government over alleged failures in governance.