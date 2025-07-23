Telangana receives 8.6 lakh land pleas under Bhu Bharati drive, aims to resolve most by August 15

HYDERABAD: Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy on Tuesday instructed officials to look into all applications received during the recent Bhu Bharati Revenue Sadassulu and resolve as many land-related issues as possible by August 15, Independence Day. A total of 8.6 lakh applications were received during the Sadassulu, the minister said.

Srinivasa Rao, along with fellow Cabinet members Konda Surekha, Ponnam Prabhakar and Adluri Laxman Kumar, and Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao, held a video conference with district collectors on the implementation of Bhu Bharathi Act and construction of Indiramma houses. During the conference, he instructed the officials not to reject any application without reason. “If any application needs to be rejected, the officials should clearly mention reasons for rejecting it,” he said.

Stating that the government has been receiving information that a few officials were troubling farmers while resolving the land issues, he warned them that the government will not hesitate to take strict action against such people.

As the issue related to Sada Bainama transactions is pending in the high court, the minister directed the officials to be ready to find solutions even while waiting for the court verdict.

The minister, meanwhile, asked the district collectors to send all details of assigned lands and their beneficiaries to the government by July 30. Srinivasa Reddy also directed the collectors to ensure that sand is available to the beneficiaries of Indiramma Housing Scheme.

“While beneficiaries are collecting available sand in some areas for construction of basement of Indiramma houses, police are booking cases against them. This is inappropriate. The collectors and district SPs should take measures to ensure that such incidents are not repeated,” he said.

The minister also instructed the officials to conduct a special drive to identify the eligible beneficiaries under the 2BHK housing scheme.

Ensure availability of sand, says minister

