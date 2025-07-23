Telangana sees record rise in de-addiction enrolments as substance abuse, suicides surge

HYDERABAD: Telangana has recorded a steep rise in the number of people enrolling at de-addiction centres over the last financial year, signalling growing awareness and also increased substance abuse in the state.

According to official data, 12,032 people were enrolled and discharged from government de-addiction centres in 2024–25, nearly double the 6,995 recorded the previous year. The numbers had remained relatively stable in the preceding three years, with slight annual increases, before the marked rise in the most recent year.

The increase in enrolments comes alongside sustained efforts by the state to expand its network of treatment and rehabilitation facilities. De-addiction centres are now operational in multiple districts including Adilabad, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Hyderabad (two centres), Karimnagar, Khammam, Medak, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Nalgonda, Rangareddy (two centres), Vikarabad, Warangal Urban, and Yadadri Bhuvanagiri.

In addition to these centres, Addiction Treatment Facilities (ATFs) are available in Hyderabad, Karimnagar and other districts, forming a parallel framework for addressing alcohol and drug dependency.

Telangana State Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TSNAB) director Sandeep Shandilya said that while much of the state’s focus has traditionally been on disrupting drug supply chains, there is an urgent need to address the demand side. “The government must also ensure that all drug users are referred to de-addiction centres,” he told TNIE.