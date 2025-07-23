Telangana sees record rise in de-addiction enrolments as substance abuse, suicides surge

HYDERABAD: Telangana has recorded a steep rise in the number of people enrolling at de-addiction centres over the last financial year, signalling growing awareness and also increased substance abuse in the state.
According to official data, 12,032 people were enrolled and discharged from government de-addiction centres in 2024–25, nearly double the 6,995 recorded the previous year. The numbers had remained relatively stable in the preceding three years, with slight annual increases, before the marked rise in the most recent year.
The increase in enrolments comes alongside sustained efforts by the state to expand its network of treatment and rehabilitation facilities. De-addiction centres are now operational in multiple districts including Adilabad, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Hyderabad (two centres), Karimnagar, Khammam, Medak, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Nalgonda, Rangareddy (two centres), Vikarabad, Warangal Urban, and Yadadri Bhuvanagiri.
In addition to these centres, Addiction Treatment Facilities (ATFs) are available in Hyderabad, Karimnagar and other districts, forming a parallel framework for addressing alcohol and drug dependency.
Telangana State Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TSNAB) director Sandeep Shandilya said that while much of the state’s focus has traditionally been on disrupting drug supply chains, there is an urgent need to address the demand side. “The government must also ensure that all drug users are referred to de-addiction centres,” he told TNIE.
The government has also identified “gap districts” that do not have a state-run de-addiction centre. The government is working to establish District De-addiction Centres (DDACs) under the National Action Plan for Drug Demand Reduction (NAPDDR). These efforts are being supported by the Department of Revenue and funded through the National Fund for Control of Drug Abuse (NFCDA).
As per national guidelines, individuals undergoing treatment typically stay at a centre for about one month. In more serious cases, the duration may be extended to up to 60 days, based on medical advice.
Suicide cases remain a concern
Telangana has reported a troubling rise in suicides linked to alcohol and drug addiction, with cases jumping from 16 in 2018 to 97 in 2022, as per the data revealed by the Centre in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.
Additionally, rehabilitation enrolments have surged from 5,924 in 2020–21 to over 12,000 in 2024–25. Despite growing treatment capacity, alcohol and drug-related suicides remain a concern in Telangana. Data from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) show a fluctuating but rising trend in such cases over the past five years.
The year 2020 saw a sharp increase in suicides attributed to drug or alcohol addiction, with 77 deaths. This is a marked rise from 26 in 2019. Although there was a slight dip in 2021, the number surged again to 97 in 2022, the highest in the five-year span. Shandilya said these figures underline the need for a balanced approach that tackles both the supply and consumption of addictive substances