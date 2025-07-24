CID arrests kingpin in interstate kidney racket, 17 held so far

HYDERABAD: CID officials on Wednesday took Pradeep Kumar Gupta, a key accused in the interstate kidney racket, into custody.

Pradeep and another accused in the case, Pamulapati Pavan Kumar alias Leon, were later produced before the LB Nagar court. Both were sent to judicial remand. Police said 17 others have been arrested earlier in the case.

According to CID, Pavan, along with other accused arranged illegal kidney transplants at Alakananda, Janani and Aruna Hospitals in Hyderabad. He had a network of brokers in Tamil Nadu to scout for poor donors and others in Bengaluru and Haryana to identify recipients willing to pay large sums.

For each transplant, Pavan collected a commission of around Rs 15 lakh. Pradeep sourced recipients from Delhi, Gujarat and Maharashtra, coordinating with Pavan to arrange surgeries. He received Rs 10 lakh per transplant and facilitated procedures for at least 10 patients.