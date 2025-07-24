Erstwhile warangal bears the brunt as heavy rains lash Telangana

MULUGU/BHUPALPALLY/KHAMMAM/MAHBUBABAD/ADILABAD: Heavy rains since Tuesday night have triggered flooding across several districts of Telangana, with Mulugu among the worst affected. Eturunagaram, Mangapet, Venkatapuram and Wazeedu mandals recorded substantial rainfall.

In Malluru village, a leaking lake bund has raised fears of a breach. In Mangapet mandal, homes in Besthawada were flooded as rainwater entered low-lying areas. Around 100 people from 20 houses were evacuated by police and revenue officials. No casualties were reported.

Though authorities advised relocation to rehabilitation centres, residents chose to stay back. Sandbags have been placed and a control room has been set up at the Mulugu collectorate. Residents can call 1800 425 7109 in emergencies.

In Kothaguda mandal in Mahbubabad, a 30-year-old man went missing in a stream after going fishing. Police launched a search operation.

Overflowing streams have damaged roads in Wazeedu and Venkatapuram mandals, cutting off access to remote villages. The Bhadrachalam–Venkatapuram road was rendered impassable near Yakannagudem. NH-163 was briefly blocked near Eturunagaram due to fallen trees, which were cleared within two hours.

Tourist spots such as Bogatha and Kongala waterfalls have been closed. In Jayashankar Bhupalpally, coal production was halted at open-cast sectors 2 and 3, leading to an estimated production loss of 4,000 tonnes and a revenue loss of about Rs 3 crore.

Ministers Danasari Anasuya and Thummala Nageshwar Rao directed officials to monitor the situation, identify unsafe buildings, and issue timely warnings to farmers.

Meanwhile, water levels continue to rise in Adilabad, Mancherial and Asifabad districts. A mentally disturbed man was rescued in Bejjur mandal. Four people escaped a flood incident in Bheemini, prompting fresh demands for a bridge over Erravagu.