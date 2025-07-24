If BRS wins local body polls , govt won’t harass our cadre: BRS leader KT Rama Rao

HYDERABAD: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Wednesday said that the forthcoming local body polls were like a pre-finals before the next Assembly elections to see BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao returning as chief minister.

Addressing a meeting here after welcoming some local BJP and Congress leaders into the pink party, Rama Rao called upon his party workers to take local body elections seriously and see that the BRS wins a majority of local bodies.

He called upon the party leaders to campaign against the misdeeds and non-implementation of assurances by the Congress government. “If the BRS secures a majority of local bodies, then the government would not harass the party’s workers,” he said.

He said that when the party was in power, they worked hard to develop the state. As a result, the party ignored the welfare of the workers. “If the BRS is voted to power, then the party would accord top priority for workers’ welfare,” he said.

“Past mistakes would not be repeated by the party,” he assured the party workers.

Commenting on the Congress government’s celebrations for disbursing loans worth `300 crore to women self-help groups, Rama Rao recalled that the BRS government disbursed `3,000 crore loans to women but never celebrated.