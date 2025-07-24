Will appear before SIT if summoned in phone-tapping case, says Telangana CM Revanth Reddy

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday stated he was willing to appear before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) investigating the phone-tapping case, if summoned. “So far, I have not received any notice from the SIT. If it summons me, I will definitely appear before it,” he told reporters during an informal interaction in New Delhi.

Incidentally, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay told the SIT on Wednesday that he is available to record his statement in the case.

In Delhi, Revanth said he did not know whether his number had been among those allegedly tapped during the previous BRS regime. He claimed that BRS leaders had gone so far as to tap the phones of their own family members. “It would have been better if they had died by suicide than resort to such actions,” he remarked.

The chief minister clarified that the present government had not registered any case in connection with the phone-tapping issue. “A case was filed only in connection with the destruction of tapping devices,” he said.

Revanth noted that BRS leader RS Praveen Kumar was the complainant in the matter. “KTR says any government can tap phones if required. Then he should appear before the SIT and make that statement,” he said.

While maintaining that phone-tapping is not unlawful, the chief minister said it must be done through a prescribed procedure. Regarding the upcoming local body elections, Revanth said the polls would go ahead even if there were complications related to reservations. He also rejected allegations that the Kancha Gachibowli lands had been mortgaged.

‘Quota based on backwardness, not religion’

Hyderabad: Pointing out that the Telangana government provides reservations based on social and educational backwardness, not religion, CM A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday rejected the BJP’s demand to remove Muslims from the BC reservation category. He pointed out that several BJP-ruled states have been extending BC reservations to Muslim communities for decades. “First remove Muslim reservations in those states, then make suggestions to Telangana,” he told reporters in New Delhi.