Justice league: Telangana HC issues notices over alleged irregular appointments to Wage Board

Notices to officials over wage board appointments

A bench of the Telangana High Court on Wednesday issued notices to top officials, including the chief secretary, principal secretary (Labour & Employment), Commissioner of Labour and two members of the Telangana State Wage Advisory Board, seeking their response within four weeks to alleged irregular appointments to the Board. The bench, comprising Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice P Sam Koshy, issued the notices during the scrutiny stage of a PIL filed by trade union activist Ganji Srinivas, who also serves as the general secretary of a labour union, seeking suspension of two GO — one issued on March 15, 2024 appointing B Janak Prasad as the Board chairman and another on December 12, 2024, appointing S Narasimha Reddy as a member.

Interim relief to Discoms in power supply shortfall case

A bench of Telangana High Court on Thursday granted interim relief to the TSSPDCL and TSNPDCL in a case related to payment of compensation for shortfall in power supply. The bench, comprising Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice P Sam Koshy, stayed the orders issued by the CERC, which had directed the two Discoms to pay Rs 179 crore for additional electricity supplied to the grid to compensate for power shortfalls. The court will hear further arguments after three weeks. Challenging the CERC directive, the Discoms filed a petition, arguing that the regulatory body has no authority to levy such charges. They contended that CERC’s order to recover Rs 179 crore for compensating grid imbalances is outside its jurisdiction.