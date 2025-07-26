Accused Nalgonda commissioner asked to probe himself, complainant calls memo a joke

NALGONDA: A memo (ROC. No. 1631/RDMA/A2/2025, dated July 17, 2025) issued by the Regional Director of Municipal Administration has created more confusion than it could have intended — it’s being mistaken for satire as it elevates bureaucratic indifference almost to an art form.

After a formal complaint was lodged against Musab Ahmad Syed, the Nalgonda Municipal Commissioner, the response from higher-ups was swift, though not exactly reassuring. Instead of appointing an independent official to probe the allegations, they handed the task to none other than the accused himself. The question whether there is a shortage of competent officials in the district is best left hanging.

The memo itself reads like a laundry list of bureaucratic trivia disguised as investigation. While it does address several points raised by complainant and former municipal councillor K Satyanarayana, it seems less focused on actually probing corruption and more on gathering operational data.

Among the questions posed to the accused officer: Justify every property tax revision over Rs 50,000 during your tenure; explain the diesel policy for your official vehicle; list the sanitation workers you’ve replaced and why; and ... clarify whether the family of a deceased outsourcing worker was denied replacement.

It goes on to ask for auction details of the newly built mutton market, payment protocols for outsourced workers and trade licence records over three years. The memo asks the municipal commissioner to sort through and report within ten days.

Unsurprisingly, Satyanarayana is unimpressed.

The State Co-Option Members convenor describes the memo as an RTI questionnaire rather than a serious probe into his corruption complaint. Satyanarayana insists that the allegations he raised against the very man now leading the “inquiry” merit an actual investigation, obviously led by someone other than the accused.

As things stand, Nalgonda municipality now has a commissioner who must judge himself and prepare a point-wise rebuttal and presumably, declare himself innocent.