BJP to Revanth: Why don’t you offer CM post to Ponnam, Goud?

HYDERABAD: Welcoming his suggestion that the BJP ensure the election of Bandaru Dattatreya as Vice President, state BJP president N Ramchander Rao on Friday said that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy should support leaders like Ponnam Prabhakar and Mahesh Kumar Goud and see that they occupy CM’s chair.

During an informal chat with reporters at the state BJP office, Ramchander sarcastically said that Revanth deserves a “Bhaskar Award, not Oscar” and quipped he is also eligible for “Goebbels Campaign Prize”.

He announced that he has no intention to contest in the next Assembly elections or any other elections. Referring to recent internal troubles in the state BJP, he said: “Internal problems are part and parcel of every political party. But those are not made public by other parties. It is different with the BJP because of its democratic setup.”

“Our national leadership will deal with these issues and resolve them at the earliest,” he added.

Slamming Revanth for describing Prime Minister Narendra Modi as “a converted BC”, Ramchander asked the CM to inform people about Rahul Gandhi’s caste.