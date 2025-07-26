Caste survey is Congress’ promise to BCs, not just policy: Minister Ponnam at Delhi event

HYDERABAD: Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar on Friday said that the caste survey conducted by the Telangana government was “a moral and political commitment”, driven by the Congress’ vision for social justice.

Comparing it with India’s freedom movement, he said that Telangana’s Socio, Economic, Educational, Employment, Political and Caste Survey would spark a social revolution that will benefit Backward Classes across the country. “Rahul Gandhi has made a solemn vow to bring justice to the underprivileged, and he’s doing it with clarity and conviction,” he stated.

Prabhakar, along with ministers Konda Surekha and Vakiti Sridhar, attended the Bhagidari Nyay Sammelan in Delhi.

Later addressing the media, Prabhakar reiterated that Congress wouldn’t have come to power without Rahul Gandhi’s promise of conducting a caste survey. “We have fulfilled Rahul’s promise after coming to power,” he said.

The minister accused the BJP and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy of attempting to undermine the historic opportunity for providing 42% reservations to BCs. “It is not just a legislation. It is the fulfilment of a decades-old aspiration of the marginalised,” said Prabhakar, condemning what he called BJP’s “feudal mindset” and “anti-reservation rhetoric.”

He accused the BJP of hypocrisy, claiming to support BCs while sidelining the community leaders like Bandi Sanjay and promoting individuals who had historically opposed reservations. “When Telangana BJP claims to support BCs, why has it never even appointed a BC as Leader of the Opposition?” he asked.

The minister emphasised that the caste survey was supported unanimously in the Assembly. “The BJP too supported it. Now, the same party is casting aspersions,” he said.

Prabhakar also said that the BJP’s record on BC welfare in states like Gujarat and alliances in other states shows a lack of genuine commitment. Stating that the Congress government acted with honesty from the Kamareddy Declaration to the legislation on February 4, he said that any attempt to derail this process will be met with democratic resistance.