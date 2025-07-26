Congress wants to give share of BC quota to muslims: Kishan

HYDERABAD: Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Friday alleged that the Congress was attempting to extend reservations to Muslims under the guise of BC quotas, which he described as unjust to the OBCs.

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, Kishan accused the Congress of proposing a 10% reservation for Muslims under the BC category. “This move is an expansion of the earlier 4% BC-E quota implemented by the Congress, which was later raised to 6% and is now being proposed at 10%,” the Union minister said, stressing that the BJP remained opposed to religion-based reservations.

Kishan also referred to the previous BRS regime’s implementation of 34% reservation for BCs, which included 10% for Muslims. He said this had led to an unfair outcome in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation elections, with the AIMIM benefiting from the arrangement.

He stated that the Centre, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, had introduced a 10% reservation under the Economically Backward Class (EBC) category, from which Muslims could also benefit. However, he said the proposal of the Congress government in Telangana to add a further 10% under the BC quota was “unacceptable”.

Kishan also criticised Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for his remarks on “converted BCs” and questioned whether the CM would similarly refer to the Lambada community, which was included under the Scheduled Tribe (ST) category in 1972, as “converted STs”. He added that several castes were added to the BC list in 1994 during the Congress regime based on the Mandal Commission, at a time when Narendra Modi was not even an MLA.

The Union minister also claimed that the Congress had never appointed a BC leader as chief minister and challenged the party’s commitment to BC welfare. “If Revanth Reddy truly cares about the BC community, he should make way for a BC as chief minister,” Kishan stated, adding that the BJP had promoted a BC leader to the post of prime minister.

Kishan further claimed that Congress would not win elections even if they were held immediately and predicted the party would lose the states it currently governs. He said Rahul Gandhi, who aspired to become prime minister, had already been rejected thrice.