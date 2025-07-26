Hyderabad court issues non-bailable warrants against Union Minister Bandi Sanjay in poll code violation cases

HYDERABAD: The Special Judicial First Class Magistrate for Excise Cases in Hyderabad on Thursday issued two non-bailable warrants (NBWs) against BJP leader and Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar for failing to appear before the court in two poll code violation cases registered in Huzurabad and Miryalaguda.

Despite multiple notices, Sanjay allegedly ignored summons and failed to appear for the hearing.

During Thursday’s hearing, Sanjay’s advocate informed the court that the MoS was busy with the ongoing Parliament session. The judge, however, observed that the “accused was absent”, despite repeated opportunities given in the past.

The first case was registered against Sanjay in 2021 for making comments in violation of the model code of conduct, alleging that a political party offered Rs 20,000 per vote, but its workers had distributed only Rs 5,000 and pocketed the rest.

Police filed the chargesheet in 2023, and the case hearings have been going on since then.

While issuing NBW against Sanjay, the court adjourned the matter to July 30 for further hearing. The same court issued another NBW against Sanjay for skipping hearings in a case registered in Miryalaguda and adjourned the hearing to August 13.