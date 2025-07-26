Jagtial DEO bars political donations to schools ahead of local body polls

JAGTIAL: With local body elections approaching, the district education department has issued strict instructions to prevent political interference in schools. A recent order prohibits government schools from accepting study materials such as pens, books or bags from political leaders or ticket aspirants.

District Educational Officer (DEO) K Ramu issued the directive to all mandal educational officers and high school headmasters, citing concerns that politicians are trying to distribute educational items in schools in violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

“No political party or individual should be allowed into schools to distribute study material,” the DEO stated, urging school and education officials to take precautions to ensure smooth functioning of schools and avoid complications.

‘MCC not in force’

However, the order has drawn criticism from the Telangana State Teachers Union (TSTU).

Its state general secretary, Chanduri Raji Reddy, strongly objected to the directive, arguing that the election code is not currently in force.

He said it was inappropriate to block donations meant for students or school development before the election schedule is officially announced.

“Rejecting charitable contributions, whether in cash or kind, is not justified at this stage,” he said.

He demanded that the DEO immediately withdraw the order, adding that such donations help students and promote a culture of giving.