KTR alleges Congress-BJP collusion, questions Rahul’s silence on Telangana contracts

HYDERABAD: Alleging a “shameless political nexus” between the Congress and BJP in the state, BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Friday questioned AICC leader Rahul Gandhi’s silence on the alleged collusion between Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and saffron party MP CM Ramesh.

Speaking at a student convention, marking the merger of Telangana Rashtra Vidyarthi Sainik Parishad into the BRS student wing here, he alleged that the Congress government in Telangana was awarding contracts worth thousands of crores to BJP leaders, pointing specifically to the Rs 1,600 crore Fourth City road contract given to CM Ramesh. “While the Congress CM hands out massive contracts to BJP MPs, Rahul Gandhi chooses to remain silent. Is he unaware of this dangerous alliance?” Rama Rao asked.

The BRS leader mocked Revanth for celebrating a letter from Sonia Gandhi, stating that the CM misinterpreted a polite message as high praise.

“He couldn’t even read the letter properly. Instead of an Oscar, he deserves a Bhaskar Award,” KTR quipped and added, “When he can’t understand a simple letter, it raises legitimate suspicions about his degree”.

He warned that the people were deceived by the Congress’ false promises but would respond in the upcoming local body polls. “The biggest scam of this century is the Congress manifesto. The people will not be fooled again,” he added.

Referring to police humiliation of a Dalit youth, Sayilu, in Lingampet, he said: “We honoured him at the same place where he was mistreated — a warning to those in power.”

“Lies may work temporarily, but truth will prevail. Telangana will rise again, and only under KCR’s leadership can the state reclaim its pride, progress and dignity,” he declared.

‘Cong govt failed all sections of society’

Kamareddy: Accusing the Congress of failing all sections of society, BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Friday urged voters to defeat the ruling party in the upcoming local body elections. Speaking at the Dalit Atma Gourava Sabha in Lingampet, he extended support to Dalit leader Mudaam Silu, who he said was disrespected by Congress workers and the police during the BR Ambedkar birth anniversary celebrations. He told the gathering that the ballot was a powerful democratic tool and should be used to vote out the Congress. “Win or lose, the people’s opinion matters most,” he said, adding that the BRS would play its role in either power or opposition. He accused the Congress of coming to power by making false promises through its “Abhaya Hastham”, calling it the “lie of the century”. He alleged that the Congress government had failed Dalits, women and farmers, and claimed that 100 students had died during its 18-month rule.