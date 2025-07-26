KTR visits Erravalli farmhouse on his birthday

SIDDIPET/HYDERABAD: BRS working president KT Rama Rao visited the Erravalli farmhouse in Markuk mandal on Thursday and took the blessings of his father and party president K Chandrasekhar Rao and mother Shobha on his birthday. He was accompanied by wife Shailima and son Himanshu. Medak former MLA M Padma Devender Reddy was also present on the occasion.

Earlier in the day, Rama Rao visited the residence of Durgam Shashidhar Goud alias Nalla Babu, who was recently arrested for his ‘X’ posts against the government. He was released on bail. Rama Rao assured Nalla Babu that the BRS will stand by his family.

Meanwhile, the BRS workers put up posters and banners, congratulating Rama Rao on his birthday, at several places in Hyderabad. But the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), in coordination with the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA), pulled down those banners. According to officials, no prior permission was taken for erecting the posters and banners in the city.