Phone-tapping case: Prime accused T Prabhakar Rao moves SC, cites police harassment

HYDERABAD: Alleging police harassment, prime accused in phone-tapping case T Prabhakar Rao has reportedly moved the Supreme Court a few days ago.

According to police, the former chief of the state Special Intelligence Bureau (SIB) approached the apex court, claiming that Hyderabad police were harassing him in the name of investigation.

The case is likely to be listed for hearing in the next few days. It may be mentioned here that Prabhakar Rao returned from the US after the Supreme Court granted him interim relief.