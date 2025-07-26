Telangana plans to implement focused welfare schemes for the underprivileged

HYDERABAD: Equipped with data from the Socio, Economic, Educational, Employment, Political and Caste Survey, the Telangana government is now planning to implement focused welfare schemes, particularly for communities that have largely remained underprivileged.

Speaking to TNIE, sources revealed that caste-wise data on state government employees is also being collected to identify which communities have been underrepresented in government jobs. In March this year, the state government constituted an expert committee to conduct a detailed analysis of the data collected from the recently concluded caste survey with an objective of formulating inclusive and evidence-based policies for the welfare of all communities in the state.

The government also plans to ease the work of those practising various caste-based occupations like dhobi, carpentry and pottery by providing latest technology-enabled machinery.

Recently, the Telangana government announced wage incentives for handloom weavers under the Telangana Nethannaku Bharosa (assurance to weavers) scheme. A budget of Rs 48 crore was released for the initiative. Sources revealed that more such schemes are in the pipeline.

The Telangana government passed two legislations — the Telangana Backward Classes, Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Reservation of Seats in Educational Institutions and of Appointments or Posts in Services under the State) Bill, 2025 and the Telangana Backward Classes (Reservation of Seats in Rural and Urban Local Bodies) Bill, 2025 — in the Assembly on March 17, 2025.

As these two Bills remain under scrutiny by the Union Home Ministry, the state government has sent The Telangana Panchayat Raj (Amendment) Ordinance to Governor Jishnu Dev Varma. This ordinance aims to facilitate the enhancement of 42% reservations for BCs in local body elections. It is learnt that the Governor has sought the opinion of the Attorney General of India on the proposed Bill.

Meanwhile, the Cabinet meeting, scheduled for Friday, was postponed as the Governor’s nod for the Telangana Panchayat Raj (Amendment) Ordinance is still awaited. It appears that the government is firm on issuing 42% reservations to BCs in the local body elections, based on the caste survey data.