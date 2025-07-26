Uncertainty over ordinance on BC quota a worry for Congress leaders

HYDERABAD: The cadre and second-rung leaders of the ruling Congress are eagerly waiting for local body elections amid uncertainty over whether the ordinance, pending with the governor, will be promulgated or not.

If the ordinance is issued, the amendment to the Panchayat Raj Act, 2018, will come into force, empowering the state to hike BC reservations to 42 per cent from the present 23 per cent.

Meanwhile, the leaders are also grappling with serious financial strain as they have to prevent their cadre from being poached by rival parties.

The Telangana High Court has mandated that the elections to the local bodies — ZPTCs, MPTCs and panchayats — should be completed by September 30.

The party’s second-rung leaders are compelled to spend heavily to keep their cadre. Both cadre and leaders who are not contesting in the election expect handsome payments from those who are seeking election, which is causing a lot of tension.

Fear of defections

Meanwhile, the ruling Congress MLAs have been asked to monitor closely developments in their Assembly constituencies and check defections.

Despite these challenges, the Congress leaders who are planning to contest in the local body elections believe that the situation at the ground level for the Congress is much better than what it was six months ago.

The MLAs are hoping that the issuance of new ration cards, allotment of Indiramma houses, supply of fine rice under PDS, sanction of loans for women groups and payment of Rythu Bharosa are likely to sway voters in Congress’ favour.

On the other side, the leaders who are in opposition parties like Bharat Rashtra Samithi and Bharatiya Janata Party are also required to keep their cadre under their grip.

Even as the opposition parties are guarding their leaders, the ruling party is trying to engineer defections.

The Congress contestants are worried over the increasing strain on their finances and the possibility of the opposition parties spiriting away its leaders. They want the dates for the elections to be announced soon so that they can get it over with, as uncertainty is costing them dearly.