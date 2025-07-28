Congress may have done something to KLIS to win elections: BRS leader KT Rama Rao

BHUPALPALLY: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Sunday expressed doubts that the “luccha Congress vallu” (the wicked Congress leaders) might have done something to the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme, to tarnish the good name of the BRS and to win the Assembly elections.

Addressing party workers here, Rama Rao alleged that the Congress leaders, who thought that the people would not support them in the Assembly elections, might have started blaming the Kaleshwaram project.

Rama Rao recalled that Telangana earned a good reputation due to the construction of Kaleshwaram and became number one in paddy production in the country, surpassing Punjab. “That’s why the Congress leaders tried to win the elections by doing something or the other,” he alleged.

The BRS leader said that he had expressed these doubts earlier as well.

“Kaleshwaram is a gigantic project, which consists of three barrages, 15 reservoirs and 21 pump houses, hundreds of kilometres of tunnels and thousands of kilometres of gravity canals. All the canals, pump houses, reservoirs and two barrages are good and intact. But two piers of one barrage, having a total of 85 piers, sank,” he said.

“The two piers did not collapse but just sank,” the BRS leader added.

Rama Rao recalled that when the total cost of the Kaleshwaram project was Rs 80,000 crore, the Congress leaders alleged Rs 1 lakh crore corruption in the execution of the project. “Even Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s father-in-law found fault with this claim,” he added.