Congress will field local candidate, says Ponnam Prabhakar

HYDERABAD: Transport Minister and Congress’ Hyderabad in-charge Ponnam Prabhakar on Tuesday announced that the party will field a local candidate for the upcoming Jubilee Hills byelection, ruling out ‘parachute leaders’ from outside the constituency.

Addressing a press conference in Jubilee Hills, alongside party leaders Mohammed Azharuddin and Naveen Yadav, Prabhakar said: “We’ve conducted surveys among potential aspirants, and our high command will finalise the candidate soon.”

He expressed confidence in party repeating its recent success in Cantonment by-elections. The Congress has appointed three ministers and six corporation chairpersons to coordinate election efforts in the constituency. He listed out the government’s welfare schemes, including Indiramma houses, quality rice distribution, SHG loans and Rythu Bharosa as key campaign planks. “Ration cards are being distributed fairly, without political bias towards ruling or opposition supporters,” the minister said.

Reacting to allegations against the government on a Banjara Hills temple demolition, Prabhakar said: “We’ve merely fenced government land after a court verdict. Some leaders are exploiting religious sentiments for votes.”

He said that the government would consider allocating alternate land if it receives a formal request, citing previous allocations, including land for Jubilee Hills’ Venkateswara Swamy Temple.