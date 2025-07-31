Justice league: Uttam files quash plea in poll code violation cases

Uttam files quash plea in poll code violation cases

Justice K Lakshman of the Telangana High Court issued notices to the state government and the de facto complainants in two criminal petitions filed by Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy, seeking quashing of two FIRs registered against him in connection with alleged violations of the model code of conduct during the Huzurnagar byelection in 2019. The court directed the respondents to file their counters in both petitions and adjourned the matter to September 16 for further hearing. The two FIRs were registered on October 18, 2019, at two separate police stations in Huzurnagar.

Contempt case over payment delay adjourned

Justice NV Shravan Kumar of the Telangana High Court adjourned a contempt of court case against officials by two weeks following a request made by Special Government Pleader Swaroop Oorilla in connection with delayed payments for fish seed procurement during the 2023-24 financial year. Oorilla informed the court that the bills pertaining to the fish seed procurement have been approved and forwarded to the Finance department and that the clearance process would take another two to three weeks.