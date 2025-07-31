Mahesh congratulates Lachhi Reddy on promotion

HYDERABAD: Dr Konagala Mahesh, official spokesperson of the Congress and honourary president of the Bhu Bharati FTS Association, met Revenue Employees JAC chairman V Lachhi Reddy at the CCLA office here on Wednesday and congratulated the latter on his promotion as a special grade deputy collector.

Lachhi Reddy said that the “people’s government” prioritises the welfare of employees and assured him that the Congress government stands firmly with those government employees who were denied promotions during the 10-year rule of BRS.

He noted that 43 employees were promoted as special grade deputy collectors on Tuesday and that 70 more will be promoted as selection grade deputy collectors later this year.

He further emphasised that the people’s government, under the leadership of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, is committed to strengthening the revenue system by resolving issues faced by farmers related to revenue matters.

The government is moving forward with a clear vision to build a robust revenue administration by implementing promotions, transfers and appointing grama panchayat officers at village level.