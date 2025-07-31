No plan to reallocate Koyagudem, Sathupally blocks to SCCL: Kishan

HYDERABAD: Union Coal & Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy on Wednesday made it clear that there is no proposal to reallocate Koyagudem Block 3 and Sathupally Block 3, which were previously auctioned and remain non-operational due to failure by private allottees, to the Singareni Collieries Company Limited.

In a written reply to a question raised by Congress MP Kadiyam Kavya in Lok Sabha, Kishan Reddy stated that the chief minister has informed the Centre that the Singareni has committed to pay 0.5% more than the revenue share offered by the other firms.

The Union minister further said that a request was received from the CM in July 2024, regarding allocation of Koyagudem Block 3, Sathupalli Block 3, Sravanapalli Block, PK OC 2 Dip Side Block and other blocks to Singareni under Section 11A/17A(2) of the Mines and Minerals Development and Regulation (MMDR) Act, 1957. However, as per the existing policy for allocation of coal blocks, all the blocks are now being offered for allocation by transparent and fair auction process for sale of coal, he added.

Ramasahayam raises mines closure issue

Khammam: Congress MP Ramasahayam Raghuram Reddy raised the issue of people who lost their livelihood due to closure of coal mines, in Lok Sabha on Wednesday. He asked: “What steps are being taken to provide livelihood to people residing in areas where coal mines have been closed?” In a written reply, Union minister G Kishan Reddy stated that rehabilitation measures are being initiated for the benefit of affected families.