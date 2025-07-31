Telangana CM orders third DISCOM in state solely for sops

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday directed officials to establish a third power distribution company (DISCOM) in the state, in addition to the existing Telangana Northern Power Distribution Company Ltd (TGNPDCL) and Telangana Southern Power Distribution Company Ltd (TGSPDCL).

At a review meeting with Energy department officials, also attended by Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, the chief minister said the new DISCOM would function as a state-wide entity and would handle all free electricity schemes — including power to agriculture, 200 units of free domestic supply, and free electricity to government schools and colleges.

The chief minister said the restructuring was aimed at improving the performance of the existing DISCOMs and their national rankings. He asked officials to reduce the loan burden on power utilities, particularly those facing interest rates as high as 10%. He called for an immediate plan to restructure outstanding loans and cut interest obligations.

The chief minister also proposed a shift to solar energy for all government schools, colleges and offices across the state. District collectors were directed to identify suitable government buildings for setting up rooftop solar plants.

Additionally, the chief minister instructed officials to install solar panels and solar fencing at the state Secretariat. He asked for detailed implementation plans to be prepared at the earliest.