TGHB fetches Rs 91.34 crore from land parcel, flat sales

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Housing Board (TGHB) generated over Rs 91 crore on Wednesday through the auction of a commercial land parcel in Kukatpally Housing Board Colony (KPHB) and the sale of Rajiv Swagruha flats in Bandlaguda and Nagole.

A one-acre open commercial plot located at Flat No 1, KPHB Phase 4, was sold for a record Rs 65.34 crore in an online e-auction. The land was purchased by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). According to TGHB Vice Chairman V P Gautam, the auction received 11 bids, with four participants actively competing until the final round.

TGHB further earned Rs 26 crore through the allocation of 131 Rajiv Swagruha flats out of 159 available units. The flats, located in Bandlaguda and Nagole, were sold at affordable rates to benefit middle-class families through a lottery-based allocation system.