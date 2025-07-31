TGSRTC Bus drivers urge reforms as staff crunch, long working hours take toll on health

HYDERABAD: The recent incident of a TGSRTC bus carrying 28 passengers veering off course in Banswada, Kamareddy district after the driver collapsed due to dizziness has reignited concerns over the extended working hours endured by Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) drivers.

“Driving an overcrowded bus through congested roads is exhausting,” Y Ravinder Reddy, a TGSRTC driver, told TNIE.

“We work 12 to 15 hours daily, leaving us completely drained,” he added. He also said that drivers are often blamed for accidents caused by reckless motorists, recalling a June 19 incident in Attapur where a fellow driver was assaulted after a tragic accident involving a pregnant woman.

TGSRTC Joint Action Committee (JAC) Chairman Eduru Venkanna stated that long hours are severely affecting drivers’ health. “High blood pressure, diabetes and heart attacks have become common. Nearly 250 drivers face severe health ailments each year while on duty,” he claimed.

He added that the lack of recruitment has increased the workload. “The Motor Transport Workers Act mandates eight-hour shifts, but many drivers work up to 15 hours without weekly offs,” he said.

TGSRTC JAC Vice-Chairman M Thomas Reddy highlighted the mental, physical, and financial stress faced by drivers. “The corporation hasn’t made any recruitment in 11 years, and many face suspensions for minor issues. No promotions are given, leading to demoralisation. The government must enforce eight-hour shifts, recruit staff, and improve welfare measures,” he urged.

TGSRTC Managing Director VC Sajjanar responded that several measures have been introduced for employee welfare. “In 2022 and 2024, we held the ‘Grand Health Challenge’, screening over 50,000 employees. Around 700–800 were identified as high-risk,” he said, adding that a state-wide health camp is planned by year-end.

To reduce driver stress, 800 contract staff have been inducted. Drivers with serious health issues are reassigned to roles like conductor or security. Additionally, two health volunteers are deployed at each depot to monitor staff health. “There are 14 RTC dispensaries across the state, and critical cases are referred to the Tarnaka RTC Hospital,” a TGSRTC official added.